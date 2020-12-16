Proskauer Adds To Litigation Group With Atty From Freeborn

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 8:13 PM EST) -- Proskauer Rose LLP has added an attorney formerly with Freeborn & Peters LLP to its litigation department in Chicago, where he joins on as a partner as well as a member of the law firm's asset management litigation practice. Todd J. Ohlms, who was also a partner at Freeborn & Peters, brings more than 20 years of experience in complex and sensitive business matters, with a focus on advising private equity and family office clients, Proskauer said in a Dec. 8 announcement about its new hire. Ohlms has tried several cases to verdict before juries and the bench, and he has...

