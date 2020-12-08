Full Senate Confirms Trump FCC Nominee

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- The full Senate on Tuesday confirmed Republican Nathan Simington to a five-year term at the Federal Communications Commission. The roll call vote, which passed the nomination 49-46, marked the end of an unusually rushed confirmation process. Ordinarily, a Republican and Democratic FCC nominee are paired and confirmed together to avoid partisan deadlock. Simington will replace outgoing FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly, leaving the current FCC with a 2-2 split after Republican Chairman Ajit Pai vacates his position on Inauguration Day. The incoming Biden administration must then nominate and confirm a sole Democrat to round out the commission. In a statement, Pai congratulated...

