Krebs Sues Trump Campaign, Atty Who Suggested He Be Shot

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 7:36 PM EST) -- Chris Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, filed suit in Maryland state court Tuesday against the Trump campaign, cable news station Newsmax and a Trump reelection campaign attorney who said Krebs should be "shot at dawn" for disputing Trump's claims of election fraud. Krebs said he has faced a barrage of threats and harassment ever since attorney Joseph E. diGenova said on a conservative cable show that Krebs was a traitor to the U.S. because he maintains there was no fraud during the 2020 presidential election, according to the complaint. "He should be drawn and quartered,"...

