Oklahoma Backs $465M Opioid Win Against J&J

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 10:17 PM EST) -- Oklahoma is defending the $465 million judgment against Johnson & Johnson in the first trial over the opioid crisis, telling the state's high court Monday it proved that J&J underplayed the risks of addiction and never even knew what the true rate of addiction is for prescription opioids. Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter had the statutory authority, which has been on the books since before it was a state, to bring suit to abate public nuisances that threaten public safety and health, the state told the Oklahoma Supreme Court, where J&J is appealing the judgment. The state also argued it had...

