Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Tells 11th Circ. No-Poach Franchise Analysis Needs Work

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 7:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division has told the Eleventh Circuit that while it's not siding with either Burger King or a proposed class of workers in a no-poach suit, it must correct a recent lower court order that said a franchisor and franchisee are legally incapable of conspiring over the terms of their franchise agreement. 

The division asserted in a Monday amicus brief that entities are legally capable of engaging in concerted action once the arrangement alleged to exist between them "'deprives the marketplace of independent centers of decision making' … and thus of actual or potential competition."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!