DOJ Tells 11th Circ. No-Poach Franchise Analysis Needs Work

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 7:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division has told the Eleventh Circuit that while it's not siding with either Burger King or a proposed class of workers in a no-poach suit, it must correct a recent lower court order that said a franchisor and franchisee are legally incapable of conspiring over the terms of their franchise agreement. The division asserted in a Monday amicus brief that entities are legally capable of engaging in concerted action once the arrangement alleged to exist between them "'deprives the marketplace of independent centers of decision making' … and thus of actual or potential competition."...

