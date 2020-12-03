Panel Highlights Investigation Errors In Fort Hood Deaths

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 10:10 PM EST) -- The Fort Hood Independent Review Committee on Wednesday described an Army base plagued by abuse, where many officers were heedless of their charges and inexperienced investigators routinely failed to resolve questions surrounding soldier disappearances and deaths. Appearing before the House Subcommittee on Military Personnel to discuss the findings of its 136-page report, the review committee described a culture of sexual harassment and violence at the U.S. Army base, where 29 soldiers have died this year, including five under suspicious circumstances. In three of the most high-profile investigations at Fort Hood this year regarding the deaths of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén, Pvt....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS