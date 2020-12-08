Judge Says Flynn Pardon Doesn't Prove He's Innocent

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 4:14 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the government's criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was recently pardoned, but emphasized that President Donald Trump's action doesn't mean his onetime campaign aide was innocent of lying to FBI agents about his 2016 contacts with Russia. "President Trump's decision to pardon Mr. Flynn is a political decision, not a legal one," U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan — who's been examining the U.S. Department of Justice's bid to end Flynn's prosecution filed this spring — also wrote in...

