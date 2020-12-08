Insurer Sues To Duck $38M Shoddy Construction Suit

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- Middlesex Insurance Co. on Tuesday sued several subcontractors in Georgia federal court, seeking a declaration it has no duty to defend or indemnify a policyholder in underlying disputes claiming over $37.6 million in damages from allegedly shoddy construction work. In the complaint, Middlesex said it does not have to cover Dixie Mechanical, Inc. in the underlying action because the alleged damages were not caused by an occurrence but by Dixie's defective work which is expressly excluded by the policy. Dixie held a $2 million policy with Middlesex, which precluded coverage for expected injury, contractual liability, and business risks involving defective work,...

