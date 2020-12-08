Calif. Judge Again Tosses Uber Drivers' Classification Suit

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 9:03 PM EST) -- Uber can escape a proposed class action from drivers who alleged they were misclassified as independent contractors, a California federal judge has ruled, saying they didn't provide key information to support their claims that their classification meant they lost out on minimum wage and overtime pay. In an opinion issued on Monday, U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton granted Uber Technologies Inc.'s motion to dismiss the second amended complaint the drivers filed that levied a host of labor law violations against the ride hailing giant. Judge Hamilton said the drivers' complaint did not include critical information, such as how often they worked...

