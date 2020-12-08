SEC Asked Why Convicted State St. Exec's Deal Lacks A Fine

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 9:14 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge refused to sign off on a judgment between a convicted former State Street Corp. executive and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, telling both sides in a hearing Tuesday they need to convince him why the former bigwig should not be fined. Ross McLellan, who is in the middle of an 18-month prison term after a jury convicted him of tacking on unauthorized fees to huge international transactions, had hoped to settle his parallel civil case with the SEC with a proposed agreement that would have permanently barred him from committing future violations of securities law....

