Ebony's New Board Says Ouster Of Old Execs Not 'Nefarious'

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 11:13 PM EST) -- The Chapter 11 case of the owner of long-running Black cultural magazines Ebony and Jet moved forward Tuesday as new board members said there was no "nefarious" intent behind an agreement that saw the old board ousted by a Texas bankruptcy judge last week. The board members made their report to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones at a remote status conference that also saw Judge Jones approve a $900,000 financing package for Ebony Media Operations and talk of scheduling an asset auction for next week. Bankruptcy proceedings against Ebony Media began in July, when creditors Parkview Capital Credit Inc., photo studio...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS