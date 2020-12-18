Justices Let Trump Omit Immigrants From Census, For Now

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 10:16 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration, for now, to exclude unauthorized immigrants from the Census count for political redistricting, finding Friday that it's too early to weigh in on the substance of the case. The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it's too early to weigh in on a legal challenge to President Donald Trump's memo to exclude unauthorized immigrants from the Census count for political redistricting. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) In an unsigned ruling that drew dissents from the liberal wing of the court, the high court vacated a unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel in New York federal court...

