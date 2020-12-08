Split 9th Circ. Revives Hospital's Kaiser Antitrust Suit

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 11:23 PM EST) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday revived a hospital group's antitrust suit accusing Kaiser Foundation Hospitals Inc. and its insurer of creating a monopoly on health care in California, overturning the lower court's finding that further factual enhancement from the group was needed. In a 2-1 decision, the majority said that U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler was wrong to dismiss NorthBay Healthcare Group's lawsuit based on her finding that the group did not sufficiently allege the Kaiser Foundation engaged in "unlawful conduct." NorthBay did, in fact, allege that doctors at Kaiser Hospitals directed more profitable patients away from its hospitals...

