Fox News Fights Avenatti's Bid To Remand $250M Libel Suit

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 4:12 PM EST) -- Fox News has urged a Delaware federal court to deny embattled celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti's bid to send a $250 million defamation lawsuit involving the network back to state court, claiming the suspended lawyer amended his complaint to include an additional correspondent in order to destroy federal jurisdiction. Fox News said in a Tuesday filing that Avenatti changed his complaint to include correspondent Jonathan Hunt days after the case was removed to federal court in order to claim there was no longer diversity of state citizenship, as both Avenatti and Hunt are from California. "There is no serious dispute that plaintiff's...

