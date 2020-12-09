Attys Seek $9M Fee For 'Vigorous' Work In Fidelity 401(k) Case

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 1:50 PM EST) -- Lawyers for Fidelity Investments' retirement plan participants on Tuesday asked a federal court to award them nearly a third of the $28.5 million the company agreed to pay in July to settle claims it harvested fees from the Fidelity-affiliated funds in the workers' 401(k) plans. Nichols Kaster PLLP and Block & Leviton LLP, counsel for the estimated class of 41,000 participants in Fidelity's retirement plan since 2014, said in a filing that their proposed cut in attorney fees comes to just over $9 million after expenses. The workers scored a partial win in the the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case...

