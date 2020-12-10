FCC Exempts Mass. Towns From Cable Rate Regs

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 1:43 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has ruled that over 80 Massachusetts towns served by Comcast and Cox are exempt from locally imposed basic cable price regulation after determining that both providers face "effective competition" from AT&T's streaming service. In a Monday order, the commission revoked certifications to regulate basic cable service rates in 85 Massachusetts communities that were part of Comcast and Cox's service areas after both providers claimed they were competing with the AT&T TV NOW service. According to the commission, AT&T's service counted as a "local exchange carrier" and its presence in Comcast and Cox's service areas meant the areas...

