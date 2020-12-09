Banana Republic Says Designer's Font Claim Is Bananas

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 3:56 PM EST) -- A graphic designer's stylized ampersand isn't enough to hang a lawsuit on, the clothing and accessories retailer Banana Republic told a New York federal court Wednesday. Banana Republic LLC urged U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman to throw out a lawsuit leveled by Moshik Nadav and his company, Moshik Nadav Typography LLC, and argued that typefaces "are excluded from protection under U.S. copyright law." The New York-based design company had hit the retail chain, a unit of Gap Inc., with an unjust enrichment claim in October. The suit focuses on a number of advertising campaigns the Banana Republic runs occasionally on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS