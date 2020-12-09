BLM Land Leases Didn't Lead To Oil Drilling, GAO Report Says

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 9:51 PM EST) -- More than 80 million acres of government-owned land has been locked up in leases distributed by the Bureau of Land Management for oil and gas drilling that never occurs, according to a Government Accountability Office report released Wednesday by the House Natural Resources Committee. In its 33-page report, federal watchdog GAO analyzed revenues produced by land leased for oil and gas drilling by BLM from 2003 to 2019. The analysis focused on two types of federal leases: competitive leases that are granted to the highest bidder in an auction and noncompetitive leases that are granted to companies for a fee. According...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS