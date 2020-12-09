Cooley, Fenwick-Led Tech Cos. Rake In $769M Via IPOs

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 9:29 PM EST) -- Artificial intelligence-driven software developer C3.ai led a pair of technology companies whose shares ballooned in their stock market debuts Wednesday and raised a total of $769 million through initial public offerings guided by Cooley, Wilson Sonsini, Fenwick and Latham. Shares for Cooley LLP client C3.ai Inc. soared on the New York Stock Exchange to close more than 120% above the offering price as the company raked in $651 million to fund future investments and acquisitions. The Redwood City, California-based software business said in a news release that it was selling its 15.5 million shares for $42 each, but the share price...

