NY Fund's Climate Move Unlikely To Sway ERISA Plans

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 8:37 PM EST) -- The New York State Comptroller's Office said Wednesday that the state's $226 billion pension plan will jettison fossil fuel investments by 2040, a development that could inspire other public pension plans to follow suit but is less apt to sway private-sector retirement plans. Though the New York State Common Retirement Fund is one of the world's largest and most notable investors, its influence is less acutely felt in the corporate pension world, where statutory structures limit plan managers' ability to make socially conscious investments. "There's a divergence in approach, where many but not all of the public plans are developing more...

