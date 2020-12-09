Dallas School District Asks To Toss Teacher's Deductions Suit

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 8:16 PM EST) -- A lawsuit by a Dallas teacher accusing the school district of making improper deductions from salaries and illegally using public funds should be tossed because the claims were improper and insufficient, the district has told a Texas federal court. In a motion to dismiss Tuesday, the Dallas Independent School District asked the judge to toss Luke Nuttall's suit, arguing that the high school math teacher could not bring the claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act and other federal and state laws because he failed to provide evidence, could not bring the claims for administrative reasons or the laws did not...

