Fed Watchdog Finds VA Hospital Error Saddled Staff With Debt

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 10:45 PM EST) -- A federal investigation backed up whistleblowers' claims that a Veterans Affairs hospital in Tennessee mismanaged its payroll systems, causing employees to unwittingly accrue nearly $500,000 in debts, face wage garnishments and suffer "significant financial hardships," the U.S. Office of Special Counsel told the White House and Congress Tuesday. U.S. Special Counsel Henry J. Kerner told President Donald Trump and members of the Senate and House Committees on Veterans' Affairs in a letter Tuesday that the federal investigation into wrongdoing at the Veterans Affairs hospital fully substantiated whistleblowers' allegations and expressed his concerns that the negligence went unaddressed for so long and...

