Sunoco Can't Get New Trial In $155M Okla. Royalty Dispute

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- An Oklahoma federal judge said Wednesday the "reprehensible" position Sunoco Inc. laid out in an oil and gas royalty trial supported the jury's $155 million verdict and justified denying Sunoco's bid for a new trial. U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. said the oil company's own actions during the trial and pretrial undercut its claims that the trial was unfair. The judge also rejected Sunoco's claim that the $75 million in punitive damages awarded were excessive, saying the company staked out a difficult position by not automatically paying interest when it made late payments on royalties owed. "Essentially, Sunoco took the...

