Florida Attorney Settles With SEC In Opinion Letter Scam

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 10:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday settled a suit accusing a Florida attorney of falsifying legal documents to make companies look legitimate to investors. U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein in the Southern District of New York accepted the deal between the SEC and attorney Thomas J. Craft. Craft was arrested and indicted on Dec. 2, along with his alleged partner Richard Rubin, a Brooklyn-based former SEC lawyer who was disbarred in 1995. The two have been accused of producing false S-1 opinion letters in order to mislead investors over the legitimacy of a company's securities offerings. As part of...

