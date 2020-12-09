Pfizer, BioNTech Vaccine Docs Exposed In EU Regulator Hack

Ben Kochman By

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 2:14 PM EST) -- Regulatory documents related to a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Pfizer and BioNTech were "unlawfully accessed" during a cyberattack at the European Union 's top authority for approving medicines, BioNTech said Wednesday.The German biotechnology company said in a press release that hackers who accessed a server at the European Medicines Agency were able to view documents stored there "relating to the regulatory submission" for Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, known as BNT162b2.The EMA confirmed that it had been hit with a cyberattack, saying in a statement that it is working with law enforcement and "other relevant entities" to investigate the incident. The agency provided no further details.EU regulators have told BioNTech that the incident will have "no impact" on their timeline for reviewing the vaccine candidate, BioNTech said in the press release.The cyberattack did not affect BioNTech or Pfizer's own systems, according to BioNtech. The company added that it is "unaware of any personal data of study participants being accessed" as part of the incident.News of the attack comes as government officials from the U.S., U.K. and Canada have warned in recent months that cyberattackersthe Chinese and Russian governments areCOVID-19 vaccine research.Press representatives for Pfizer did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.--Editing by Alyssa Miller.

