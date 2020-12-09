Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Telecom Co. Wins Bid To Install Wireless Tech In NJ City

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 9:55 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday ordered East Orange officials to approve a wireless company's requests to install technology on or near utility poles in the municipality, finding that they violated the Telecommunications Act of 1996 by waiting too long to act on the applications before ultimately denying them.

U.S. District Judge William J. Martini issued that directive with respect to Illinois-based ExteNet Systems Inc.'s April 2019 applications when he granted summary judgment to the business on certain counts of its complaint against the city and municipal officials. The judge said a related dispute over the company's October 2019 applications required...

