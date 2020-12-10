Postmates Can't Ship Wage Suit to Arbitration

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- Postmates Inc. couriers do not have to arbitrate their wage claims against the on-demand delivery company, a California appeals court has ruled, finding there is ample precedent opposing Postmates' argument that arbitration agreements preclude Private Attorneys General Act claims. In an unpublished unanimous opinion Wednesday, a First Appellate District panel affirmed a trial court's decision denying Postmates' bid to force arbitration. The company had argued that U.S. Supreme Court precedent in Epic Systems Corp. v. Lewis meant the workers were bound to arbitration clauses, even for PAGA claims, but the judges disagreed. "We join the numerous California Court of Appeal decisions...

