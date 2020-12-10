NY Bar OKs Fees For Resuming Suit After Client Death

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 3:43 PM EST) -- Lawyers who hire outside probate counsel in order to continue a personal injury suit following the death of their client may recoup the legal fees and expenses to do so as part of any settlement or judgment in the matter, the New York State Bar Association's ethics committee said Wednesday. The inquirer, a personal injury lawyer, requested clarification in resuming a personal injury lawsuit with a representative of the late client. Specifically, whether attorney fees and expenses used to hire a probate counsel to litigate and successfully substitute the personal representative of the deceased's estate into the lawsuit can be disbursed...

