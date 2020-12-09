Insurer Must Cover Suit Over Guard's Flash-Flood Death

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 8:04 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday ruled that Covington Specialty Insurance Co. must defend USAI LP in a wrongful death suit over one of its security guards, saying the insurer can't show that a vehicle exception in the policy applies to the underlying suit. The dispute stems from the death of a security guard for USAI who was on patrol in his vehicle at a property in Highland Park, Texas, when a thunderstorm passed through, causing a flash flood, sweeping the guard and his vehicle into a stream. After USAI was hit with the wrongful death suit, Covington denied coverage and...

