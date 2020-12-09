DOJ Says Kansas City's Affirmative Action May Be Illegal Bias

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it is investigating whether Kansas City, Missouri's practice of reserving a chunk of contracting funds for small businesses run by women and minorities runs afoul of anti-discrimination laws. The agency, which under the Trump administration has become a fierce opponent of affirmative action policies, said it's launching the probe to suss out whether Kansas City's efforts to drum up diversity in its contracting program fly in the face of bias prohibitions under the Constitution and federal civil rights law. "All government in this free country must treat all persons with equal dignity and respect...

