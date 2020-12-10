1st Circ. OKs $763K Retaliation Verdict Against Coloplast

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 9:35 PM EST) -- The First Circuit has upheld a $763,000 employment verdict for a top account manager at medical device maker Coloplast over claims the company retaliated after she came forward as a whistleblower, saying the trial court selected an incorrect legal standard but it was not plain error. The panel upheld a $762,525 verdict from 2019 for Amy Lestage, who said the company took her participation in a qui tam kickbacks suit, unsealed in August 2014, as reason to retaliate against her by putting her on leave and, when she came back, giving her inferior sales accounts. Lestage then availed herself of an anti-retaliation...

