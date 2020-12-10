Weinstein Gets Deposition Delay In $10M Sex Assault Suit

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 6:34 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has ordered a stay on the deposition of Harvey Weinstein in a $10 million sexual assault case against him, finding that the disgraced media mogul's health is poor enough to allow for a temporary delay in the proceedings but denying his request for an indefinite pause. Weinstein had argued that his medical problems prevent him from sitting for a proper deposition and that it should be stayed due to a criminal case he is facing in California on rape and sexual assault allegations. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer on Wednesday scheduled the deposition for Jan....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS