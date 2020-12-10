Ex-Nat'l Lampoon Prez Claims Execs, Attys Bullied Him

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 7:13 PM EST) -- The former president of National Lampoon on Wednesday detailed claims accusing the company and its attorneys at Freedman & Taitelman LLP of bullying him out of a new job and trying to ruin his professional relationships, after he launched the suit in October in New York state court. Evan Shapiro said he was hired as the company's president after Kevin Frakes and Raj Brinder Singh bought the National Lampoon brand more than three years ago. The company leveraged Shapiro's reputation as a successful media executive and his professional relationships in the industry, and agreed to finance his comedy productions, according to...

