Pa. Justices Say Jurors Should Hear Snow Tube Injury Case

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 8:04 PM EST) -- A unanimous Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed Wednesday that a jury should be allowed to decide whether a ski resort's use of improvised speed-control mats that left a snow tuber paralyzed in an accident constituted gross negligence or recklessness. The state's high court ruled that a trial judge in the case had wrongfully thrown out a claim from Roy Bourgeois and his family without addressing a pair of expert reports that the justices said raised clear factual disputes over whether the resort should be held liable for its conduct. "Even though the trial court addressed the theories of recklessness and gross negligence,...

