Top UK Court To Weigh Competing Venezuelan Gold Claims

Law360, London (December 10, 2020, 6:42 PM GMT) -- A London judge halted on Thursday a case over $1 billion worth of Venezuelan gold stored at the Bank of England, concluding that it would be inappropriate to proceed when an appeal over which administration controls the funds is heading to the U.K.'s highest court. Judge Sara Cockerill ordered a stay on the Commercial Court proceedings after hearing that the U.K. Supreme Court granted permission to the board of Banco Central de Venezuela appointed by opposition leader Juan Guaidó to appeal an October decision in the case. The top court appeal will be focused on whether the U.K. government has recognized...

