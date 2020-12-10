Dickey's Barbecue Sued In Texas Over Data Breach

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- A Dickey's Barbecue customer says the company is liable for negligence and invasion of privacy after her personal information was stolen as part of a data breach, according to a proposed class action removed to Texas federal court Wednesday. Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants Inc. and Dickey's Capital Group removed the case brought by Latorsha Adams, who says she was among the roughly 3 million patrons whose personal identifying information was stolen after using credit cards at the establishment. Adams initially filed the lawsuit on Dec. 3 in Dallas County, according to court records. She brought claims for negligence, invasion of privacy, breach...

