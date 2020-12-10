Celanese Blames Insurer For $14M Asbestos Verdict

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 2:50 PM EST) -- Celanese Corp. is suing its insurer in Texas federal court, saying its refusal to accept six-figure settlement offers in an asbestos lawsuit led to a $14 million jury verdict against the chemical company that the insurer now refuses to pay for. In a complaint filed Wednesday, Celanese said Lamorak Insurance Co. and its predecessors, OneBeacon America Insurance Co. and Commercial Union Insurance Co., agreed to cover the underlying suit without reserving their rights, and even got a court order to take full control of Celanese's defense. Over the course of the litigation, the plaintiffs made several settlement offers under $1 million,...

