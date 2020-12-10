Judge Awards Attys $6M In Fees In Intuniv Antitrust Suit

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 8:14 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Wednesday awarded fees exceeding $5.9 million and costs and expenses of about $2.17 million to attorneys representing direct buyers in their claims that pharmaceutical companies Actavis and Shire schemed to stave off a generic form of the attention deficit drug Intuniv. The fees awarded class counsel, after costs and expenses, amount to one-third of the $19.9 million settlement fund that U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs preliminarily approved on Sept. 11. "Lead counsel shall allocate and distribute such attorneys' fees and expenses among the various class counsel which have participated in this litigation," according to the judge's order. Lawyers from Hagens...

