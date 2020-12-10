'World's First Robot Lawyer' Sued Over Illegal Spam Texts

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 8:35 PM EST) -- A legal services chatbot that advertises itself as the "world's first robot lawyer" was hit with a proposed class action in California federal court accusing it of sending unsolicited advertising texts in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Mathew Hufnus, one of the plaintiffs named in the suit, said Wednesday that DoNotPay Inc., bombarded his phone with a line of text messages attempting to get him to subscribe to the company's service despite never authorizing the access to his number. Hufnus claimed that the number sending the texts was automated and made to seem like it was sent by an...

