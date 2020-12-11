Senate Sends Defense Bill To Trump, Bucking Veto Threat

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 9:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act on Friday, sending the $740.5 billion defense legislation to President Donald Trump in a sharp rebuke of his threat to veto the bill if it left a liability shield for social media companies intact. Democratic and Republican senators went beyond the two-thirds majority required to override a presidential veto and passed the defense policy and budget bill by an 84-13 margin. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 335-78 in favor of the bill on Monday, another veto-proof majority. The NDAA provides troops a 3% wage increase and requires the U.S....

