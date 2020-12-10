Security Co. Strikes $1.6M Deal To End EEOC Race Bias Suit

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 5:52 PM EST) -- Government contractor MVM Inc. has agreed to pay $1.6 million to resolve a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit claiming that guards were fired for speaking out about taunts and other unfair treatment from a boss who complained about having to work with "too many Africans." MVM Inc. and the EEOC asked a Maryland federal court Tuesday to sign off on a consent decree that aims to end a three-year-old suit filed by the workplace bias watchdog on behalf of workers who handled security at National Institutes of Health facilities in the Old Line State. "The parties desire to resolve this...

