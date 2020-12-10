Neiman Marcus Ch. 11 Judge Brands Ex-Atty As A 'Thief'

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 9:32 PM EST) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Thursday signed off on a settlement between bankrupt retailer Neiman Marcus and a fund principal and ex-BigLaw attorney accused of interfering with the retail chain's Chapter 11 asset sale, but not before calling him a "thief" while delivering an angry lecture from the bench. At a virtual hearing U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones said Dan Kamensky had tainted the bankruptcy process and said he had second thoughts about approving the settlement after rebuking Kamensky for speaking to another party as he was being addressed. "The court believes you to be a thief, a person of the lowest character,...

