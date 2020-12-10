Minor Leaguers Seek To Rep Current Players In Wage Suit

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 9:58 PM EST) -- Three current Minor League Baseball players asked Wednesday to intervene in a class action to represent other current players in seeking a ruling to prohibit Major League Baseball and its teams from paying minor leaguers unlawfully low wages after those claims were revived by the Ninth Circuit in the long-running litigation. The players filed a motion to intervene in the wage class action to replace a group of former players who have since retired from baseball in representing the interests of current players, arguing they have a right to join the case. Specifically, a California federal judge is going to consider...

