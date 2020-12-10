Ex-Goldman Banker Says Feds Withholding 1MDB Evidence

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- Former Goldman Sachs executive Roger Ng on Thursday said the government is withholding exculpatory evidence from the defense in the case stemming from a purported $2.7 billion fraud on Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, 1Malaysia Development Bhd. During a morning videoconference before U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie in Brooklyn, Ng's attorney, Marc Agnifilo of Brafman & Associates, said they believe prosecutors are in possession of "old-fashioned, very clear exculpatory material" that could show Ng isn't guilty of some of the charges he faces. Ng, who also goes by Ng Chong Hwa, is accused of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations and money laundering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS