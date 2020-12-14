Preparing For Criminal Enviro Enforcement Under Biden

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 5:48 PM EST) -- The differences between President Donald Trump's and President-elect Joe Biden's approaches to environmental regulation are stark, and have been well publicized. The Trump administration rolled back, or attempted to roll back, more than 100 environmental rules. There is every expectation that the Biden administration will seek to roll back the rollbacks. Even absent new legislation, significant change is expected through executive orders, regulations and enforcement. What, then, should we expect from the Biden administration when it comes to criminal environmental enforcement? The enforcement office of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has claimed that criminal enforcement activity has in certain respects actually increased...

