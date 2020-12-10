Raiders, NFL Tell 9th Circ. Oakland Can't Show Antitrust Injury

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 7:26 PM EST) -- The Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the National Football League have told the Ninth Circuit that the city of Oakland has failed to demonstrate how the Raiders' relocation to Nevada and Oakland's resulting loss of potential tax revenue amounted to an antitrust violation. In a brief Wednesday urging the appellate court to put an end to the legal dispute, the Raiders and NFL teams argued the city has not alleged a plausible cause of action under the Sherman Act, and neither has it claimed that the professional football league is harming competition by limiting its number of teams to...

