2nd Circ. Says NY Co. Must Arbitrate Trust Funds' CBA Claims

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 4:44 PM EST) -- A New York City apartment building management company must arbitrate a dispute over whether it owes more than $110,000 to benefits trust funds for a unionized employee, the Second Circuit ruled Thursday, finding the company's collective bargaining agreement obligated it to arbitrate. Writing for a unanimous panel, Second Circuit Chief Judge Debra Livingston affirmed a lower court's ruling that if a third party to a collective bargaining agreement — trustees of benefits funds — wanted to arbitrate a dispute, the employer, Dylan 140 LLC, had to follow. Judge Livingston pointed to two articles in the agreement among Dylan, Service Employees International Union Local...

