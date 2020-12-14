Kyrgyzstan Must Pay Over $15M Award, Court Hears

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 10:20 PM EST) -- The assignee of a more than $15 million award won by Stans Energy Corp. and Kutisay Mining LLC against Kyrgyzstan asked a D.C. federal court last week to issue a default ruling enforcing the award, after the country had failed to make court appearances. Gillham LLC asked the court Thursday to grant its motion for default judgment, after claiming that it successfully served Kyrgyzstan with the case to recognize and enforce the arbitral award in late August. Since the country has not appeared in the case in two months, as mandated by the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, the assignee requested that...

