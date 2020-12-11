Home Depot Denied Early Win In Illinois Slip-And-Fall Suit

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 5:39 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge denied Home Depot's bid for summary judgment Thursday in a slip-and-fall case, ruling issues of fact remain as to whether a hose one of its customers tripped over at a Chicago-area store qualifies as an open and obvious condition. U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis said the home improvement giant hadn't adequately shown it didn't owe a duty of care to Elcy Stephen, who first filed suit in 2017. Stephen alleges the retailer negligently maintained the garden department at one of its stores in the Chicago suburb of Orland Park, where she tripped on a garden hose, fell...

