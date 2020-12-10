Black Athletes Say NCAA Academic Rules Are Racially Biased

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 10:14 PM EST) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association's Academic Performance Program disproportionately penalizes student-athletes at historically Black colleges and universities than at predominantly white schools, according to a racial bias lawsuit filed Thursday in Indiana federal court. The NCAA's APP penalizes a team if its members don't meet or exceed certain academic standards, including banning the team from postseason competition, but the program discriminates against Black student-athletes, with HBCU teams 43 times more likely to receive a postseason ban than predominantly white teams, according to the complaint filed by three former and current Black student-athletes. Just 23 out of 350, or 6.5%, of NCAA...

